Next batch of Starlink satellites set to head to space on Thursday

It will mark the first of two back-to-back SpaceX launches of the constellation of networked satellites.

TAMPA, Fla — Get ready for back-to-back launches as weather delays have caused two Starlink missions to head up to space in just more than 24 hours of each other.

The first will now be SpaceX's 19th mission to send up the latest batch of the constellation of networked satellites.

The batch will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center (KSC) Launch Complex 39-A in Cape Canaveral.

Thursday's launch window will open at 1:09 a.m. Given the hour the launch will not be able to be viewed in person at the center.

The launch was initially set to head out four hours before another Starlink mission, but to "allow additional time for pre-launch checks" more time was allotted.