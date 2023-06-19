Weather is 75 percent favorable for ULA Delta IV Heavy rocket launch

Liftoff is scheduled for 3:29 a.m. on June 21.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The weather is looking favorable for the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket this week, however, opportunities for showers and thunderstorms could postpone the rare launch.

Launch Weather Officer Mark Burger said there's a 75 percent chance of favorable conditions for the launch opportunity. Liftoff is scheduled for 3:29 a.m. on June 21 from Cape Canaveral.

"An unsettled weather pattern is likely to remain in place through at least the middle of the week, characterized by above normal opportunities for showers and thunderstorms each day, with somewhat lesser storm coverage today and perhaps Monday compared to recent days," the launch weather team said in a statement.

Delta IV Heavy is launching the NROL-68 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). According to United Launch Alliance, the payload aboard NROL-68 is designed and operated by the NRO "in support of the agency's national security mission to provide intelligence data to the United States senior policymakers, the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense."

According to its mission statement, the NRO develops, acquires, launches and operates the United States' space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities for the country's safety.