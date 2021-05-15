ULA set to launch missile detection, early warning satellite from Florida's coast

It will be the fifth satellite of its kind to enter space for the U.S.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A satellite equipped for missile detection and early warning capabilities will be lifting off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Monday afternoon.

United Launch Alliance's Atlas V 421 rocket will be responsible for carrying the fifth Space-Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit into space.

And if you're wondering what all that means and how a satellite like that would even work:

"SBIRS GEO-5 consists of a network of GEO satellites and HEO payloads that provide persistent, infrared surveillance – as well as a sophisticated ground control system that manages that data – to support missile warning, missile defense, battlespace awareness and technical intelligence," according to ULA's website.

The company is currently targeting a 1:35 p.m. launch on May 17 from Space Launch Complex-41.

Monday's launch will hit more milestones than one with it being the 144th mission for ULA and the 87th flight of its Atlas V rocket, according to a press release.

"Go Atlas! Go Centaur! Go SBIRS!" the company wrote ahead of launch.

You can catch the mission live by tuning into 10 Tampa Bay where we will be streaming on Facebook and YouTube.

Watch a preview video of what you can expect during the #AtlasV rocket's flight to deliver #SBIRSGEO5 satellite into a geosynchronous transfer orbit. #SBIRS. Watch the full video on YouTube: https://t.co/hfMwWL57tZ pic.twitter.com/UazDyPnKgx — ULA (@ulalaunch) May 15, 2021