Space

Flyers get incredible view of rocket launch from their window

The pilot made an announcement that the ULA Atlas V rocket launch was taking place out their windows -- and the cell phone cameras spring to action.
Credit: Andy Lin
Plane flies by ULA rocket launch on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Many flyers love to get the window seat for the incredible views out the window. Some prefer the aisle for convenience. On a northbound flight Tuesday over the Space Coast, everyone wished they had a window seat.

While 10 Tampa Bay hasn’t received the airline or flight destination from traveler Andy Lin from New York yet, Lin shared the video above with us. Lin was surprised and excited for the unexpected view of a rocket launch.

The launch happened Tuesday at 1:37 p.m. at NASA. It was a United Launch Alliance (ULA) launch with the Atlas V rocket carrying a missile-detection satellite for the United States Space Force.

How lucky was Lin with timing? The launch was supposed to launch 6 minutes earlier at 1:31 p.m., meaning Lin's flight would have missed seeing at least most of it. 

RELATED: Liftoff! ULA launches missile detection, early warning satellite from Florida's coast

However, Lin's timing is even luckier because the launch was actually delayed 24 hours, originally scheduled to launch Monday but was delayed due to technical issues. 

The ULA launch was successful and Lin and the rest of the passengers got the flight of a lifetime.

