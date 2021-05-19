Flyers get incredible view of rocket launch from their window

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Many flyers love to get the window seat for the incredible views out the window. Some prefer the aisle for convenience. On a northbound flight Tuesday over the Space Coast, everyone wished they had a window seat.
While 10 Tampa Bay hasn’t received the airline or flight destination from traveler Andy Lin from New York yet, Lin shared the video above with us. Lin was surprised and excited for the unexpected view of a rocket launch.
The launch happened Tuesday at 1:37 p.m. at NASA. It was a United Launch Alliance (ULA) launch with the Atlas V rocket carrying a missile-detection satellite for the United States Space Force.
How lucky was Lin with timing? The launch was supposed to launch 6 minutes earlier at 1:31 p.m., meaning Lin's flight would have missed seeing at least most of it.
However, Lin's timing is even luckier because the launch was actually delayed 24 hours, originally scheduled to launch Monday but was delayed due to technical issues.
The ULA launch was successful and Lin and the rest of the passengers got the flight of a lifetime.
- Another person accuses former Tampa school official of 'creepy' foot rub
- Florida House passes sports betting deal with Seminole Tribe
- Judge sends Florida's lawsuit against CDC over halting cruises to mediation
- Brink of a fertility crisis: Scientist says plummeting sperm counts caused by everyday products
- How to work around the pandemic rental car shortage
- It's the best moon of 2021: The super flower blood moon
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter