'Always Above': Space Force celebrates 2 years of protecting the US

The Space Force was the first addition to the armed forces in 73 years.

It's been two years since a new military branch was created to protect the United States and allied interests in space.

Dec. 20, 2019, the U.S. Space Force was established when the National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law. The moment marked the first time a new branch of the armed services was created in 73 years.

"The establishment of the USSF resulted from widespread recognition that Space was a national security imperative," the military branch's website reads. "When combined with the growing threat posed by near-peer competitors in space, it became clear there was a need for a military service focused solely on pursuing superiority in the space domain."

Since its inception, six Space Force bases have been operating across the U.S.:

Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado

Los Angeles Air Force Base in California

Patrick Space Force Base in Florida

Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado

Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado

Vandenberg Space Force Base in California

When the military branch was formed, approximately 16,000 military and civilian space personnel — called Guardians — were assigned to it. Over the last two years, they've worked to show that "the U.S. military is faster, better connected, more informed, precise, and lethal because of space."

Each day we are thankful for our #Guardians who made the decision to serve in the #SpaceForce. However, today on our 2nd birthday, we are especially grateful for their contributions to the mission. #HBDSpaceForce pic.twitter.com/piOBFwjaa2 — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) December 20, 2021

And if you're sitting there wondering how the Space Force impacts your life? Well, in a number of ways.

As the Space Force puts it, space capabilities are "woven into the fabric of daily life." For example, satellites help connect people across the globe, monitor weather patterns, carry TV broadcasts, and synchronize cell phones networks, among other things.

Then there's the safety aspect of the branch which focuses on the fact that "unfettered access to space is vital to national defense," the Space Force wrote.

"Access to and freedom to operate in space underpins our national security and economic prosperity. However, space is no longer free from conflict. Potential adversaries are seeking ways to deny the U.S. access to the space capabilities fundamental to our way of war and modern way of life," the USSF website reads.

Guardians monitor ballistic missile launches around the world to protect against "surprise" attacks on the U.S. and work with a global network of space surveillance sensors to detail the location of satellites and space debris.

They also work to supply facilities and range safety control to partners like NASA, the Department of Defense and commercial space launches.

As for the future, while most military plans are confidential, Space Force did hint at considering reusable rockets to deliver critical cargo around the world.