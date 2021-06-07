Watch dazzling Venus and Mars shine brightly tonight after sunset

The brightest planet, Venus, and the red Mars will make nightly appearances in June.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After sunset this evening, the brightest planet of them all, Venus, and the red planet, Mars, will shine brightly in the western sky.

Just look west after sunset, which is at 8:24 p.m. First look for the very bright Venus. It will help you find Mars. Venus is the brightest of all planets and outshines Mars by more than a hundredfold.

Venus is the third brightest object in the sky, only behind the sun and the moon. However, because it orbits relatively close to the sun, it's only ever visible for a short time after sunset or before sunrise.

Once you find the unmistakable Venus after sunset, you can now find your way to Mars. Just look up and slightly left of Venus. Mars will be moderately bright and will likely become visible in Tampa Bay around 9 p.m.

Venus will set in the western sky at 9:50 p.m.

Mars will set in the western sky at 11:15 p.m.

Have fun looking for these two amazing planets. You should be able to see the pair each in evening in June.

EarthSky.org says next month, these two worlds will meet up for a close-knit conjunction on July 13, 2021. After that, Venus will climb above Mars as the higher evening planet.