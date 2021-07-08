How to watch Virgin Galactic's first fully crewed test flight

NEW MEXICO, USA — Virgin Galactic is getting ready to launch its first-ever fully crewed test flight, giving a global audience a glimpse into the company's astronaut experience.
It's a history-making moment for the company backed by Sir Richard Branson that is looking to make its mark in an already crowded commercial field.
The two-part launch experience on July 11 will begin with takeoff ahead of the spacecraft separating with the mothership to go beyond Earth's atmosphere.
A six-person crew comprised of four mission specialists and two pilots will evaluate the cabin and customer experience ahead of opening slots on future spaceflights to the public in 2022.
Key details to keep in mind:
- The crew will only spend 23 seconds in space before returning to Earth
- Those on the east coast should tune in at 9 a.m. ET for coverage while those on the west coast will need to tune in at 6 p.m. PT
- VSS Unity will take off from Spaceport America in New Mexico
The only way to officially get a glimpse of the experience will be virtually.
Virgin Galactic will also have continuous live coverage on its website, social media channels and YouTube.
