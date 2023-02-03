Watch Live: Falcon 9 launch of Crew-6 from Cape Canaveral

Weather is favorable for the Falcon 9 launch of Crew-6 on Thursday, March 2 at 12:34 a.m. from Cape Canaveral.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All systems are looking good and the weather is favorable for the Falcon 9 launch of Crew-6 on Thursday, March 2 at 12:34 a.m. from Cape Canaveral, according to SpaceX Wednesday morning.

Weather officials with Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s 45th Weather Squadron continue to predict a 95% chance of favorable weather conditions for Crew-6 launch, with the flight through precipitation rule serving as the primary weather concern. Conditions along the Dragon ascent corridor are within acceptable limits, but will remain a watch item for Thursday’s attempt.

This launch will be Dragon's sixth operational human spaceflight mission to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch window will open at 12:34 a.m. ET with a backup opportunity the following day, on Friday, March 3 at 12:11 a.m. ET.

The crew onboard will include four astronauts - Stephen Bowen, Warren "Woody" Hoburg, Andrey Fedyaev, and Sultan Alneyadi. After a 24.5-hour transit, the crew will dock to the space-facing port of the microgravity laboratory's Harmony module at about 1:17 a.m. Friday, March 3.

During their time on the laboratory, the crew will conduct over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations.

Mission teams stood down from Monday's (February 27) attempt due to a ground system issue.