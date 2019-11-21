PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A local company is making synthetic versions of frogs for students and a school in Pasco County is the first in the world to use them.

Syndaver debuted the frogs today at JW Mitchell High School Wednesday morning. The partnership has been months in the making.

The SynFrog replicated the visual and physical properties of a live female frog, but it's made completely with synthetic tissue. The fake frogs have a synthetic skeleton and muscles, along with realistic skin and organs. There's even a synthetic reproductive system with eggs.

"This makes it more like a live frog than the preserved specimens currently sold to schools for dissection labs," Dr. Christopher Sakezles, founder and CEO of SynDaver, said in a release. "SynFrog not only looks and feels like a real frog, it's physically safer to dissect than a real preserved frog because it doesn't contain potentially harmful chemicals like formalin."

Doctors with Syndaver and leaders at Pasco County schools say this will enhance the learning experience.

Each frog is 150 dollars and the program is partially funded by PETA.

