While a lot of people might think it takes a special type of person to get out of bed before the sun comes up, there might be more early risers out there than we thought before.

A study published to SLEEP Journal this month found that 1 in 300 adults are “advanced sleepers.” That means their bodies release sleep hormones earlier than most people, so they hit the hay at an earlier time. That also means they are able to wake up naturally around 4 or 5 a.m., the study said.

The study said those early birds are also able to function well during the day but have a hard time staying up for social events in the evenings.

“Advanced sleepers” also need less sleep than other people on the days they don’t work. The study said “advanced sleepers” are good to go on an average of 5-10 extra minutes of rest on the weekends opposed to the 30-38 minutes other people need.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.