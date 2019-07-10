Nothing can ruin an evening in the great outdoors quite like mosquitoes.

However, some mosquitoes do more damage than just leave a nagging itch on your legs.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes can spread several diseases and pose a human health concern, including the Zika virus.

That's why the EPA is considering an experimental use permit that would allow the company Oxitec to study the use of genetically-engineered mosquitoes to reduce mosquito populations.

The experiment would take place over 24 months in Harris County, Texas, and Monroe County, Florida.

Scientists want to release genetically modified male mosquitoes to mate with wild female mosquitoes. Because the males don't bite people, the hope is the genetically-modified mosquitoes will produce female offspring that die as larvae.

Male offspring would survive to become fully functional adults with the same modifications, therefore compounding the effectiveness of decreasing the population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes through a multi-generational approach.

The proposal is not without controversy. Many residents in the Florida Keys have expressed concern over the trial since it was first introduced in 2016.

Before the EPA makes a decision on whether to greenlight the experiment, the association wants to hear from you. Public comments about this proposed permit should be submitted to EPA-HQ-OPP-2019-0274 on or before October 11.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter