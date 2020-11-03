Time is running out fast for us to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

That's according to the United Nations weather and climate agency in its annual "State of Climate" report.

According to CBS News, the report documents record heat waves, fires and floods over the past year, warning there is likely more to come.

Scientists say last year was the second warmest on record, the past decade was the hottest in human history and January was the warmest January since 1850.

During a briefing on Tuesday, the World Meteorological Organization's chief, Petteri Taalas, said Europe also had a record-warm winter.

“We have also broken records" in greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming, he said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “greenhouse gas concentrations are at the highest levels in 3 million years," when the Earth’s temperature and sea levels were much higher.

Climate scientists say these disasters will only get worse until we de-carbonize our economies and reduce excess greenhouse gas in the atmosphere.

