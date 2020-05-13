Yes, Slack is down for the time being

If you are relying on it for a work-at-home situation, hold tight for now!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's not just you: Slack is down, but there are signs of it coming back online.

The company on Twitter late Tuesday evening said users have been unable to connect to the popular team messaging application. For those who have it open, there are "general performance issues such as message sending failures and timeouts."

People are asked to visit the company's real-time status page for the latest updates. Slack acknowledged the first few issues around 7:53 p.m. EDT with this message:

"Users have reported general performance issues such message sending failures and timeouts. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and will provide an update shortly."

Its last message was at 8:43 p.m. EDT and said there have been some improvements but connectivity issues remain.

Productivity like Slack, Zoom and Microsoft Teams have exploded in use since the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak as more people have begun working from home.

