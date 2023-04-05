Former USF student teams up with Waka Flocka Flame to create new nightlife app

Slyde is an app created in 2020 that uses data and information to give users a better nightlife experience and help them navigate which establishments are populated.

TAMPA, Fla. — A new app is changing the way people experience the nightlife – and it's all starting here in Tampa with a former University of South Florida student and a rapper.

Slyde is an app created in 2020 that uses data and information to give users a better nightlife experience and help them navigate which establishments are populated. It also tells people what events are happening around the Tampa area.

"Slyde shows [what the move is] through live information and data," Founder and CEO of Slyde Mark Sindyukov explained. "Nightlife is about the emotion, it's about the excitement and the spark we get from partying [and] going out.."

Sindyukov, a former USF student who moved to Tampa from Russia in 2019, joined forces with American rapper Waka Flocka Flame to create the app.

The duo accidentally met at a nightclub where they talked about the app. This led the two to work together, according to Sindyukov.

"He's a great character, great figure who has guided me and showed me nothing but dedication and support," he said.

After being inspired as a child by his father to pursue a career in business, Sindyukov says he believes technology is always the driver of new change.

"What Slyde is about is bringing people together," he said.