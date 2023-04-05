Former USF student teams up with Waka Flocka Flame to create new nightlife app

TAMPA, Fla. — A new app is changing the way people experience the nightlife – and it's all starting here in Tampa with a former University of South Florida student and a rapper.
Slyde is an app created in 2020 that uses data and information to give users a better nightlife experience and help them navigate which establishments are populated. It also tells people what events are happening around the Tampa area.
"Slyde shows [what the move is] through live information and data," Founder and CEO of Slyde Mark Sindyukov explained. "Nightlife is about the emotion, it's about the excitement and the spark we get from partying [and] going out.."
Sindyukov, a former USF student who moved to Tampa from Russia in 2019, joined forces with American rapper Waka Flocka Flame to create the app.
The duo accidentally met at a nightclub where they talked about the app. This led the two to work together, according to Sindyukov.
"He's a great character, great figure who has guided me and showed me nothing but dedication and support," he said.
After being inspired as a child by his father to pursue a career in business, Sindyukov says he believes technology is always the driver of new change.
"What Slyde is about is bringing people together," he said.
Slyde is hosting an event Thursday night at Club PTL in Tampa with live performances by is0kenny and other special guests