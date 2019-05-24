TAMPA, Fla. — It was a record breaker for the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference, or SOFIC, this year.

More than 12,000 people from 39 countries registered for SOFIC, compared to 10,000 attendees in 2017.

For the last five days, military men and women spent time at the Tampa Convention Center testing out the latest gadgets and technologies that will help keep them safe in the field.

More than 400 companies showed off their cutting-edge inventions. Exhibitors included defense contractors, aerospace companies, upstarts and small businesses that all provide services to special operatives.

For example, FLIR Systems Inc. provides robots to help the military as well as law enforcement with their search and rescue missions.

“We also assist in underground recovery. During 9/11, our robots were underground trying to identify the proof of life of the people,” explained Nathan Grove, senior international account manager.

FLIR’s robots also took part in the cleanup efforts for the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in March 2011.

“Robots went in to help identify the radiological levels, assist in removing debris, and help to decommission the site,” Grove said.

Following the search and rescue theme, Atlas Devices also has an innovative tool that special operatives can use to get people out of tight spots.

“It is called the A-T-L System. It’s a hoistable ladder and bridge that we use for rescue,” Gino Kahaunaele explained.

The multi-use device is light enough for a rescuer to run, jump and dive with. The 10-pound collapsible ladder can also be taken into small spaces, which is helpful when taking military dogs on assignments.

“We have military working dogs that we’ll need to take to certain places,” Kahaunaele shared.

“We can raise them all the way into a helicopter and over a wall. We want to be able to make sure they can survive the trip.”

Speaking of trips at soaring heights, Systems Technology Inc.’s virtual reality parachute simulator was also on the exhibition floor. To prepare for their first jump out of a plane, special operatives can virtually train and work on their landing skills.

“At the end of your virtual jump you’ll get a score with your dynamics of how hard you hit,” said Russ Lascink, who is head of business development for STI.

Depending on how you land, the score will also rate you on whether you’ll have a broken limb or have to head to the hospital.

Like many products, devices, and technology used in the military world, Lascink said STI will eventually make its way to the everyday consumer.

“That’s our hope. Tailoring it to the drop zone, the commercial skydivers, especially people who are going to do their first jump might lower their anxiety a little bit with this type of training tool.”

Next year’s SOFIC will take be May 11-14 in Tampa and is expected to feature a Capabilities Exercise where special operators will demonstrate a rescue mission.

