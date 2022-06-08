St. Pete offers 14-day free Wi-Fi hotspots through public libraries to help bridge digital divide

The data signal gets turned off after 14 days of being on loan.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At the beginning of the pandemic, kids were told to stay home from school and all of us quickly learned about something called the digital divide.

Millions of households across the country and thousands in our own area don’t have or can’t afford a connection to the internet. That makes it difficult to communicate, do schoolwork, or just be well informed. But now, the city of St. Petersburg is helping to bridge that gap by offering free Wi-Fi hotspots through the city’s library system.

The free Wi-Fi hotspots, offering 14 days of free connectivity, are available at any of its seven city libraries.

Over the past couple of years, local school districts have provided tens of thousands of devices including laptop computers and tablets. Now, St. Pete city library cardholders can check out a free Wi-Fi hotspot.

“You can come to the library use our computers, use our Wi-Fi, but sometimes you need it at home. Or you need it when the library is not open. And this is a good opportunity for that,” said St. Petersburg’s Community Services Coordinator Tricia Smith. “This is also great because you can connect multiple devices. So, a family can take it home and everybody can get online. Laptops phones, whatever you need.”

Parents we spoke with say it’s still badly needed in some areas, and a welcome additional service.

“No, everybody doesn’t have internet,” said Emmanuel Smith, visiting one of the city’s libraries. “Lots of people go through things. Not everybody is blessed to be fortunate.”

“I think this may be a good deal for the kids during the summer that you don’t have to just come to the library,” said Jacqual Robinson, a mother visiting the library with her daughter. “You can use it from home, work from home. Study from home. Using free Wi-Fi.”

There are some rules to follow: While the library cards and the hotspots are free to use, they do have to be returned to the same library branch that they were borrowed from and given to a staff member at the circulation desk.

There are also incentives to return them.

First, the data signal will be turned off after 14 days. So, beyond that, the hotspots aren’t of any use.

Also, if more than 10 days late returning them, there is a $37 late charge. However, when a device that’s overdue is eventually returned, that $37 late charge will be refunded.

Mayor Ken Welch’s office says this is all part of an initiative to make St. Pete a more equitable city for everyone who lives there.