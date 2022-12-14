See what Tampa searched for on Google in 2022

Tampa was one of the only places in the country that had "giant African land snail" as its top trending animal.

TAMPA, Fla. — People in Tampa had a lot to ask Google this year.

As the Tampa Bay area braced for Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, "sandbags near me" was the top trending "near me" search in Tampa, according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022. Other "near me" searches included gas prices, power outages and pilates.

Oddly, many people were looking for a barbershop this year. According to Google, "of the 12 places that had barbershop as top trending 'near me' search, the Tampa, FL area searched for it the most." We certainly hope those who needed a haircut found the right barber.

The Tampa area also had a search that was specific to a growing issue that spread across the Pasco County area. Google says it was the only place in the United States that had "giant African land snail" as its top trending animal. It makes sense as nearly 3,000 of the invasive mollusks were collected in Pasco County.

Apparently, Tampa has some cookie lovers in the city, too. Of two places that had cookies as a top trending "near me" search, the Tampa area searched for it the most, followed by Ft. Smith, Arkansas.

Amid a baby formula shortage across the country, it was the Tampa area's top trending recipe searched on Google. Although the shortage is improving, the largest baby formula manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser, known for its brand Enfamil, told Reuters in an exclusive report that the shortage is likely to "persist" until next year.