Alexa not only is listening to you, she knows where you are.

Following reports that Amazon has a team that listens to voice recordings made by its smart speakers, there's news that the team also can find out where customers live, Bloomberg reports.

Team members can access Alexa users' geographic coordinates, according to employees speaking on condition of anonymity.

On April 10, Amazon told Bloomberg “employees do not have direct access to information that can identify the person or account as part of this workflow.”

After this latest report, Amazon sent a new statement, saying “access to internal tools is highly controlled, and is only granted to a limited number of employees who require these tools to train and improve the service by processing an extremely small sample of interactions. Our policies strictly prohibit employee access to or use of customer data for any other reason, and we have a zero tolerance policy for abuse of our systems. We regularly audit employee access to internal tools and limit access whenever and wherever possible.”

Amazon defended listening to Alexa conversations earlier, saying they "only annotate an extremely small sample of Alexa voice recordings in order [to] improve the customer experience."

