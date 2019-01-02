TAMPA, Fla. — You probably don’t need us to tell you this—but Americans are seeing more robocalls than ever before.

According to Hiya, a Seattle based caller I.D. company, there were 26.3 billion robocalls made to cell phones in the U.S. in 2018.

That means the number of robocalls went up 46 percent from 2017.

The areas that were targeted the most by scammers were all in Texas: Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio.

The top Florida target was Orlando.

Hiya reported that just over 25.4 percent of unwanted calls were fraud and 32 percent were general spam calls.

You can find a list of the top toll-free numbers used by robocallers on the Hiya website.

