Is Twitter down? Desktop users reported brief issues around lunchtime

The social media site is back up and running.

TAMPA, Fla. — After a brief outage, desktop Twitter users can breathe a sigh of relief as it appears the social media site is back up and running.

Down Detector, an online service that tracks issues with websites, reported a surge of more than 49,000 user complaints around at its peak. Reports have since subsided to around 8,000.

The previous story is below.

---

Is Twitter down?

Down Detector, an online service that tracks issues with websites, reported a major spike in user reports of problems with Twitter shortly after noon Friday.

On a typical day when there might be around 12 reports, Down Detector reported a surge of more than 25,000 user complaints around the lunch hour.

On our own Twitter account, we were met with a message that said "Something went wrong. Try reloading." When we reloaded the page, it returned the same message.

However, the mobile Twitter app appears to be working just fine. So, the issue may be limited to Twitter on desktop.