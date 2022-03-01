Verizon outage affecting some in Tampa Bay area

The cause of ongoing phone and data service issues is not yet known.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Verizon customers may have trouble placing calls and visiting websites Tuesday afternoon.

Down Detector, which monitors service outages, began showing a spike in service issues just before noon. Some 10 Tampa Bay employees with Verizon phones experienced call failures and error messages when trying to access apps.

So, too, have a handful of Tampa Bay-area users trying to reach out to @VerizonSupport on Twitter.

10 Tampa Bay reached out to the company for comment.

In mid-February, Verizon customers experienced similar issues. The company at the time blamed "multiple fiber cuts" for the outages and, hours later, said the issue had been resolved.

The cause of this latest outage is not yet known.