Verizon users report problems across the Tampa Bay region

There was no immediate word on a cause.

TAMPA, Fla. — Have trouble making phone calls today? You're not alone.

We began looking into a cell service issue after multiple Verizon users in our newsroom said they were having trouble making contact with colleagues. And, it turns out, it wasn't just us.

Some cell users are seeing an empty spot in the corner where they'd normally be able to check how many bars they have on their phones.

Just before 2 p.m. ET, Down Detector – which monitors service outages – began showing a massive spike in complaints about Verizon. By 2:12 p.m., there'd been well over 1,000 reports of issues. That's up from a typical baseline of around 115 reports or so.

We tried calling Verizon, but had trouble with our phones. So, we sent an email to some of the company's communications representatives. We'll let you know if we hear back.

A check of Twitter revealed recent tweets from customers experiencing similar troubles.

"Do y’all realize service is out in Tampa right now," one Twitter user wrote to the Verizon Support account.

A Verizon employee thanked the user for bringing the matter to the company's attention and indicated it would be further investigated. There was no immediate word on what was causing the apparent outage.

The issues come after reports of outages earlier this week in Georgia, which were covered by our sister-station WMAZ.

"We are receiving increased reports of service issues in our area. Our network team is currently investigating," Verizon Support tweeted at the time of the Georgia issues. "We are working to resolve the issue, which could take up to 12-14 hours. We recommend enabling WiFi calling via a secure WiFi source."