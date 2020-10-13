Cut cable knocks out Virginia voter registration database, other state websites

Virginia Department of Elections said the problems were due to a cut fiber cable in Chester. It happened on the last day to register for the 2020 general election.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tuesday morning, on the last day Virginians could register to vote in the 2020 presidential election, the statewide voter registration database went down.

The Virginia Beach city government wrote about the problem on its social media platforms.

"BE ADVISED: If you were planning to vote early in-person at the municipal center this morning, the State database is down and anyone who comes in will be asked to vote with a provisional ballot. We will post an update when everything is back up and running," read the post.

That was around 8:45 a.m.

By 9:30 a.m., the Virginia Department of Elections acknowledged the problem on its Facebook page. There, they said the problems were due to a cut fiber in Chester.

"This morning the Department of Elections was alerted by the Virginia Information Technology Agency that a fiber cut near Rt. 10 in Chester near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center (CESC) was impacting data circuits and virtual private network (VPN) connectivity for multiple Commonwealth agencies," the post said. "Technicians are on site and working to repair the cut; updates will be provided as work progresses."

The cut cable was also responsible for causing technological issues at the Virginia Employment Commission and Virginia Department of Health Tuesday.

"Due to an outage with Virginia's technology provider, the Virginia Employment Commission's website and associated systems are currently down," wrote a spokesperson for the VEC. "Therefore we are unable to perform many agency functions at this time."

There was no initial estimate on what time the fiber was expected to be repaired, but the department said technicians were working to get things up and running again.

At noon, the Virginia Information Technologies Agency put out this statement:

In the early morning of Monday, Oct. 13, the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) team received notification of network connectivity issues impacting its Verizon services.

Technicians learned that a Verizon fiber had been inadvertently struck as part of activities related to a Chesterfield County roadside utilities project, located off of Route 10 in Chester, Virginia. The fiber is located near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center (CESC) VITA's headquarters. VITA, Verizon and Chesterfield County are working diligently to ensure that fiber repairs are made and connections are restored as soon as possible.

Technicians have been on site all morning working to repair the fiber cut as expeditiously as possible. While no estimated time of restoration is available as of noon, VITA will continue to provide updates from Verizon's technician crews as work progresses.

The VITA team continues to collaborate with partner agencies to determine and mitigate associated impacts.

Once the database issues are fixed, Virginians will be again able to register to vote online with identification, or in-person at their voter registrar's offices.