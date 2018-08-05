TAMPA, Fla. – Now is your chance to hop in and take a ride in a self-driving car.

Starting Wednesday, May 9 through May 11, the Tampa-Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) will host three demo days to give the public the opportunity to experience self-driving technology and provide feedback about their rides.

THEA is teaming up with SAE International, an engineering association focused on mobility and autonomous technology, and Perrone Robotics, a company developing autonomous vehicles.

Florida Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, a vocal advocate of the technology, will also be involved in the event.

Participants will have the chance to try out a virtual reality system and the real deal, too. Perrone is offering its self-driving vehicle for demonstrations on the Selmon Expressway’s Reversible Express Lanes. Those lanes will be closed to traffic 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7-11.

Riders will be asked questions before, during, and after their rides about what they think of the technology and any concerns they might have with self-driving vehicles. SAE plans to use that information to determine how to improve public perception of the technology.

This marks the latest self-driving initiative for THEA, which is already involved in a pilot program to develop and test connected vehicle technology — cars fitted with sensors, sharing information with each other and a network of receivers mounted around town.

The idea is to be able to share the information with traffic control workers, who can then adjust traffic signals in real time to keep things moving — reducing congestion and pollution.

Sound like something you’d want to do? You can try signing up here but spaces are limited and filling up quickly.

