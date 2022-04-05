Transportation of the future? City of Winter Haven testing self-driving shuttle

The P-1 shuttle is said to have no steering wheel, no pedals and no human driver.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Could autonomous vehicles be coming to the City of Winter Haven? While nothing is set in stone yet, the idea is at least being tested out in the "coolest small city in Florida."

COAST Autonomous collaborated with the city on April 2 to explore the deployment of autonomous transportation solutions in the area. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the COAST P-1 self-driving shuttle demonstrated its abilities.

"This will be the first step in the process to explore the deployment of an autonomous transportation service," a press release reads.

The P-1 shuttle has no steering wheel, no pedals and no human driver, according to a press release. It is also reported to be able to carry 8-12 passengers for "last-mile" journeys on campuses and in city centers.

“We are very excited and grateful for the opportunity to demonstrate our P-1 Shuttle in Winter Haven,” said Pierre Lefevre, COAST’s Chief Technology Officer. “My vision has always been that cities are for people first, before cars"

"Winter Haven has a beautiful downtown and I really believe that this is exactly the type of city that can benefit from our vehicles and service," he added, in part.

According to a press release, the connection between the city and COAST was made by former St. Pete Mayor Rick Baker who is an advisor to the company.

“Winter Haven is a wonderful place to live, work, and play,” City Manager Mike Herr said, in part. “As a result, we are one of the fastest growing cities in the nation. I am committed to bringing smart city innovations to benefit our community."