Sheriff: 1 person dead, 4 possibly hurt in crash on US 27 in Winter Haven

Polk County deputies said the crash happened just after 5 a.m. on southbound U.S. 27 at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — One person is dead and four others are possibly hurt after a crash early Thursday morning on U.S. 27 in Winter Haven, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at about 5:06 a.m. on southbound U.S. 27 at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

#FatalCrash east of Winter Haven on US 27 southbound at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Blvd. One fatality is confirmed, and possibly 4 injured. Crash occurred at about 5:06am Thursday (5/18). SUV and Box Truck--possibly 3 other vehicles involved.#TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/dIGJpKlim6 — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) May 18, 2023

An SUV and a box truck were involved in the crash, along with possibly three other vehicles, the sheriff's office said.

Around 10:00 a.m., deputies released an update saying all roadways were back open.