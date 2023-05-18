x
Sheriff: 1 person dead, 4 possibly hurt in crash on US 27 in Winter Haven

Polk County deputies said the crash happened just after 5 a.m. on southbound U.S. 27 at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — One person is dead and four others are possibly hurt after a crash early Thursday morning on U.S. 27 in Winter Haven, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at about 5:06 a.m. on southbound U.S. 27 at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Boulevard. 

An SUV and a box truck were involved in the crash, along with possibly three other vehicles, the sheriff's office said. 

Around 10:00 a.m., deputies released an update saying all roadways were back open.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

