BRANDON, Fla. — One person is dead after being struck by a car Tuesday morning in Brandon.
The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said the crash has closed Wheeler Road from Taylor Road to Parsons Avenue.
The driver stayed at the scene.
The name and age of the person killed have not been released.
