Going to 2023 St. Pete Parade? PSTA to offer free rides to and from

The Pride Parade is free and open to the public. The only thing that would cost money is specific packages people can buy for the parade.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is celebrating Pride by offering a free way for people to get to and from the 2023 St. Pete Pride Parade.

From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, parade-goers can head over to St. Pete High School, located at 2501 5th Avenue N., to park for free and get a lift to the downtown parade.

According to transportation leaders, riders interested in taking the SunRunner to the parade should get off at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg stop, located at 6th Avenue S.

Along with the free parking and rides, all PSTA bus routes will be free on Saturday as well.

“We are proud to be the official mode of transportation to St. Pete Pride,” Brad Miller, chief executive officer of PSTA, said in a statement. “However you celebrate Pride, let PSTA take you there!”

For more information about PSTA and Pride, you can visit psta.net/pride.

The parade starts at 2 p.m. and will run until 10 p.m.

The parade route will run from Albert Whitted Park to Vinoy Park along Bayshore Drive. Leading up to the parade, the TransMarch will start in Vinoy Park.

There will be a variety of local vendors, food trucks, a DJ and a beer garden in North Straub Park for people to enjoy throughout the day.

The St. Pete Pride Parade returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With more than 175 floats and tens of thousands of attendees, organizers labeled it the largest parade in the event’s 20-year history.