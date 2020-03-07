3-car crash shuts down stretch of 94th Ave. in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — People are reported hurt in a crash at a busy intersection in Pinellas Park.
It happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday at 49th Avenue N. at 94th Avenue N., according to the Pinellas Park Police Department.
Southbound 49th Street is down to one lane, while all of 94th Avenue at 49th Street is closed.
Three cars are said to be involved in the crash.
It's not yet known what let up to the crash or how many people are injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
