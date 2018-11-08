CLEARWATER, Fla.— A crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway injured three Clearwater Police officers early Saturday morning.

It started just after 3 a.m. when one officer was waiting for a tow truck for a disabled vehicle in the westbound lanes. That officer’s vehicle was hit from behind just before 3:30 a.m., and nobody was injured in that crash.

The injuries came after two other Clearwater Police officers arrived to help investigate the crash. Less than 15 minutes after arriving on scene, another westbound vehicle slammed into the rear of a police cruiser.

The impact of the car hitting the cruiser pushed it into the other cruiser and sent it flying the officers’ way, investigators said. All three officers were injured by either the impact of the cruiser or by flying debris. They were taken to Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor to be treated for minor injuries.

All three officers had their emergency lights flashing during the crashes, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle told police he fell asleep at the wheel.

The westbound lanes remain closed at this time as the investigation continues. Click here for an interactive traffic map from 10News.

