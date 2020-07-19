x
traffic

7-car crash shuts down stretch of US 41 in Pasco County

No one was seriously hurt.
Credit: Pasco County Fire Rescue

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Avoid the area around U.S. 41 and Bell Lake Road for some time as a seven-car crash is blocking the intersection.

The Pasco County Fire Rescue shared a picture of the crash Sunday afternoon on Twitter. 

It said all southbound lanes of U.S. 41 are blocked.

No serious injuries have been reported.

