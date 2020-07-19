7-car crash shuts down stretch of US 41 in Pasco County

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Avoid the area around U.S. 41 and Bell Lake Road for some time as a seven-car crash is blocking the intersection.
The Pasco County Fire Rescue shared a picture of the crash Sunday afternoon on Twitter.
It said all southbound lanes of U.S. 41 are blocked.
No serious injuries have been reported.
