ORLANDO, Fla. — A Lynx commuter bus crash on I-4 at Orange Blossom Trail left nine people injured Tuesday, CBS affiliate WKMG reports.
The bus overturned around 11 a.m. as it was traveling westbound, shutting down lanes until around 2 p.m.
The Orlando Fire Department says nine people were taken to be treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
As a precaution, Hazmat crews came to the scene to clean the oil leak.
The bus was towed by 1:40 p.m., according to the fire department.
