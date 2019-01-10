ORLANDO, Fla. — A Lynx commuter bus crash on I-4 at Orange Blossom Trail left nine people injured Tuesday, CBS affiliate WKMG reports.

The bus overturned around 11 a.m. as it was traveling westbound, shutting down lanes until around 2 p.m.

The Orlando Fire Department says nine people were taken to be treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

As a precaution, Hazmat crews came to the scene to clean the oil leak.

The bus was towed by 1:40 p.m., according to the fire department.

