PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department is investigating an accident in the southbound lanes on top of the US Highway 19 overpass at 110th Ave.

All southbound lanes from US Highway 19 N at the 118th Ave exit will be closed for an extended period of time due to the investigation.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter