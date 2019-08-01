A crash involving two semi-trucks caused major delays Tuesday morning on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The crash on northbound Interstate 275 slowed traffic going from St. Petersburg into Tampa. All lanes of traffic were reopened just before noon Tuesday, but there were still delays on the bridge.

No word yet on when crews will move the trucks from the scene.

Traffic Map: Click or tap here

