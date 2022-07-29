Police: Ambulance carrying patient crashes, overturns in Pinellas Park

All of the passengers of the ambulance were transported to local hospitals.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — An ambulance traveling on 49th Street in Pinellas Park was involved in a crash that tipped the emergency truck over with a patient aboard Friday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., the ambulance was headed south when it entered the intersection of 118th Avenue North and 49th Street with a full medical team inside. It collided with a BMW traveling east on 118th Avenue on the roadway, Pinellas Park police say.

The ambulance was transporting a critically ill patient and had its lights and siren activated at the time of the crash, a spokesperson for the Pinellas Park Police Department said.

There were five passengers aboard the ambulance: the patient and four paramedics who were all transported to local hospitals, according to authorities. Their conditions were not immediately released. Two passengers were inside the BMW and they both refused medical treatment, Pinellas Park police said.