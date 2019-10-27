CLEARWATER, Fla. — A major stretch of roadway is closed because of a water main break.

Clearwater police say Belcher Road is shut down between Countryside and Greenbriar boulevards. The agency posted several pictures on Twitter, showing water covering the roadway.

It's not yet known when the road will reopen to traffic.

Drivers are asked to find another route, perhaps taking U.S. Highway 19 or Keene Road.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter