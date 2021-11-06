Woman injured after car hits 2 concrete poles, splits in half in Oldsmar, deputies say

OLDSMAR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a woman sustained life-threatening injuries when her car hit two separate concrete power poles and split in half Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 4:25 p.m on Tampa Road near Forest Lakes Boulevard in Oldsmar.
According to investigators, a 42-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Tampa Road at a high rate of speed when she attempted to switch lanes and lost control of the car.
As her car exited the roadway it hit a concrete power pole, overturned and hit another concrete power pole where the car separated in half, the sheriff's office says.
The woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The eastbound lanes of Tampa Road were shut down Saturday afternoon but have since reopened.
Investigators say speed and impairment appear to be factors, however, the crash is still under investigation.