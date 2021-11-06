Woman injured after car hits 2 concrete poles, splits in half in Oldsmar, deputies say

The 42-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

OLDSMAR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a woman sustained life-threatening injuries when her car hit two separate concrete power poles and split in half Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:25 p.m on Tampa Road near Forest Lakes Boulevard in Oldsmar.

According to investigators, a 42-year-old woman was driving eastbound on Tampa Road at a high rate of speed when she attempted to switch lanes and lost control of the car.

As her car exited the roadway it hit a concrete power pole, overturned and hit another concrete power pole where the car separated in half, the sheriff's office says.

The woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The eastbound lanes of Tampa Road were shut down Saturday afternoon but have since reopened.