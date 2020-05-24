Stretch of westbound Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard closed after crash

People are told to expect delays in the area.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash at S. Hercules Avenue and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, police said.

It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the intersection involving a van and sedan.

Clearwater police closed Gulf-to-Bay to westbound traffic as the crash is investigated-- it has since reopened. Eastbound traffic was not affected.

