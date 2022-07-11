x
Motorcyclist in critical condition after head-on crash in Clearwater

An investigation is ongoing.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man remains in the hospital Tuesday morning following a crash on Belcher Road and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, according to Clearwater police.

The man, identified as a 41-year-old motorcyclist, was heading north on Belcher when he crashed head-on into a car, police said in a news release. The car was heading south and making a left turn to go east on Gulf-to-Bay.

Police responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. Monday.

The motorcyclist was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with potentially life-threatening injuries, a department spokesperson said at the time.

Westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay were temporarily shut down east of Belcher Road as the investigation continues.

