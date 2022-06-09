Concerns grow over stretch of Nebraska Avenue after Tampa hit-and-run

FDOT says there is already a plan underway to improve pedestrian safety along Nebraska Avenue.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Police in Tampa are investigating to learn more about a hit-and-run crash that sent one man to the hospital. Authorities have not named a suspected car or driver involved.

Police are asking anyone with information on this hit-and-run to call Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or text Tip411.

According to FDOT, there were 71 pedestrian crashes, and 42 bicycle-related crashes between 2016 and 2020 on Nebraska Avenue alone. Twelve of them were fatal.

It’s part of a much larger problem that the county and the Florida Department of Transportation are working diligently to fix, FDOT says. According to FDOT, between 2016 and 2020 there were 3,324 pedestrian-related crashes, 264 of them resulted in a fatality in Hillsborough County. In that same time period there were 2,857 bicycle related crashes, 62 of them fatal.

"Everybody wants to beat the light and you’re just walking and they just come. I’ve been knocked down here right over there. Two broken legs.” Ron Roy, who catches the bus nearby, said.

"Look at this, a broken elbow," he said, pointing to his arm. "Limited mobility. It is dangerous. Something has to be done about it.”

Fast-moving cars and heavy foot traffic have proven to be a deadly combination.

“I think, unfortunately, we have a lot of motorists that are in a big hurry and they're on their cell phones," Kris Carson, a spokesperson for FDOT, said. "There's a lot of distracted driving out there. So we just have to ask for a community partnership for people to put their phones down to pay attention. Watch out for that pedestrian. Watch out for that cyclist. They're everywhere."

The median household income in the surrounding area is under $37,000 a year, that's far less than the median income across the state. That means not everyone has access to a car, so they rely on bikes, public transport and walking to get around.

"The mindset it really is shifting, and you see road diets where lanes are being narrowed, more bike lanes, even dedicated bikeways pedestrian overpasses are being built," Carson said.

The Department of Transportation says they are actively working with the county to fix the problem.

"So we'll look at corridor lighting, for example. Is the lighting old? Does it need to be upgraded to LED lighting, which is much brighter for pedestrians and bicyclists? Are there any sidewalks missing or do we need to add sidewalks?” Carson added.

Nebraska Avenue is one of several areas considered to be among the most dangerous for walkers and bikers.

"This place is outta hand," Vincent Desilvis, who lives close by, said.

FDOT says part of the problem is people not using crosswalks.

"It's really a two-way street," Carson said. "We need motorists to pay attention. We need pedestrians to use the facilities that are designated for them."

As the county and FDOT continue to work to cut down on crashes, travelers like Ron Roy hope big changes are on the way

"It’s not working, it’s not," he said.

