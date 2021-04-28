Westbound Courtney Campbell Causeway closed due to crash, police say

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash that closed part of the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa.

Tampa police say the crash involves a motorcycle and happened just west Rocky Point. The conditions of those involved in the crash are unknown at this time.

All westbound lanes of the causeway are closed, according to police. People are asked to avoid the area.

