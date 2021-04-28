x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Traffic

Westbound Courtney Campbell Causeway closed due to crash, police say

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating a crash that closed part of the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa.

Tampa police say the crash involves a motorcycle and happened just west Rocky Point. The conditions of those involved in the crash are unknown at this time.

All westbound lanes of the causeway are closed, according to police. People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter