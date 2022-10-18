x
Multi-car crash causing delays along Courtney Campbell Causeway

At least one lane is blocked going eastbound.
Multi-car crash along the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving multiple cars is causing major delays along the Courtney Campbell Causeway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday and is impacting the causeway just before Ben T Davis Beach. At least one lane is blocked going eastbound.

Traffic cameras show traffic is being heavily impacted at this time. There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured. 

