Multi-car crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway

CLEARWATER, Florida — A two-car crash is causing major delays for drivers Friday afternoon on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway at Dr. Kiran C. Patel Boulevard heading into Tampa.

All eastbound lanes are closed.

Traffic cameras show at least two cars involved, with one car flipped upside down in the roadway. Drivers should avoid the area.