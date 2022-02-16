Courtney Campbell Causeway to Tampa reopens following crash

At least one person was hurt.

TAMPA, Fla. — The eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway heading into Tampa shut down for some time following a crash.

The crash caused the bridge to be blocked off heading from Pinellas County into Hillsborough County. As of 8:55 a.m., the bridge has reopened to traffic.

At least one person was seen on a stretcher to receive medical care.

Drivers can expect even more delays given the backup. Earlier this morning, a deadly crash shut down northbound Interstate 275 near the Howard Frankland Bridge heading into Tampa.