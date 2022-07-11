x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Crash closes WB lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. and Belcher Road

A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A crash between a car and motorcycle has shut down a portion of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Belcher Road Monday night.

Clearwater police responded to the crash at around 8:47 p.m. The motorcyclist was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert with potential life-threatening injuries, according to a spokesperson for the department. 

Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes if possible. Westbound lanes of Gulf-to-Bay are closed east of Belcher Road as the investigation continues.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Trailer fire shuts down WB lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway