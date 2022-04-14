Deadly pedestrian crash closes eastbound lanes of E Hillsborough Avenue

With the investigation still ongoing, no information on the person hit was released.

TAMPA, Fla. — Officers with the Tampa Police Department are investigating the death of a person hit by a car Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 5:55 a.m. on E Hillsborough Avenue, near the intersection of N 34th Street. Police say it appears a car crashed into a person.

The eastbound lanes of the road are shut down while police investigate. Traffic is being diverted south on N 34th Street into the nearby neighborhood.

