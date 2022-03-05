Crash on Gandy Boulevard North causing traffic backup

There was only one reported minor injury due to the crash.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — A traffic crash on Gandy Boulevard North just before Brighton Bay Boulevard is causing major traffic Saturday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, two cars were involved in the crash.

Onlookers could see one car overturned on Gandy Boulevard North and another car in the grassy area outside of the Peridot Palms apartment complex.

At around 3 p.m., a fire truck was blocking westbound lanes on Gandy Boulevard North while law enforcement investigated the crash.

There was only one reported minor injury as a result of the crash, FHP says.