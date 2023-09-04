x
Eastbound lanes of I-4 at US 27 in Polk County reopen

The crash was reported just before 2:45 p.m.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A crash on Interstate 4 East at U.S. Highway 27 in Polk County caused major congestion for drivers Sunday afternoon, according to a report from Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 2:45 p.m. and multiple people were hurt. Helicopters were seen in the area taking injured people from the scene.

All lanes of I-4 eastbound were shut down for several hours, however, the lanes have since reopened.

The conditions of the individuals involved in the crash were not immediately released.

