A crash involving two semi-trucks is causing major delays this morning on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The crash on eastbound Interstate 275 is slowing traffic going from St. Petersburg into Tampa. Traffic is getting by in one lane as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No word yet on when crews will move the trucks from the scene.

Traffic Map: Click or tap here

