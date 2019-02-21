TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after they say another vehicle caused a tractor-trailer to crash on northbound I-75, south of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

Just after noon Thursday, FHP said a tractor-trailer was carrying a hazmat load in the outside lane when it was "overtaken" by a black 4-door Acura traveling at a high speed.

Investigators said the Acura then quickly changed from the outside lane to the inside lane, crossing all four lanes of traffic. When it came up on slower moving traffic, officials said it swerved back across the four lanes to the outside lane and hit the front of the tractor-trailer.

FHP said the Acura came to a stop on the outside shoulder. The truck jackknifed to the outside shoulder and the trailer it was towing overturned and slid more than 200 feet down the interstate.

Officials said both drivers had minor injuries. FHP said traffic is being diverted at Fletcher Avenue.

Charges are pending against the driver of the Acura, FHP says.

